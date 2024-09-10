Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Jabil worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 19.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.