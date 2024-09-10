James Hambro & Partners Acquires 3,270 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $160,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 253,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 25,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.3% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,751 shares of company stock worth $53,628,156 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $405.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

