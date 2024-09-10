Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

