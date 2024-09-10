Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.