Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded at Argus

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $84,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

