Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Decreased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,922 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

