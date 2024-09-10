Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $248,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.47 and its 200 day moving average is $270.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

