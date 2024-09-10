Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orange by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth about $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORAN. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

ORAN opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

