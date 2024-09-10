KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,986 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of KT worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 55.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KT shares. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of KT opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

