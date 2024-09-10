KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 383.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,227.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

