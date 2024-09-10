Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 52,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 235,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Corning stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.