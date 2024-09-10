Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 231,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

