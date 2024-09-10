Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.