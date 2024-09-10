Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 934,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 165.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

