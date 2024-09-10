Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

