Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.65

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and traded as low as $12.76. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 13,989 shares.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.
Ledyard Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.
About Ledyard Financial Group
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.
Read More
