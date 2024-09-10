Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

