Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

