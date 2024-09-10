Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

MET opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

