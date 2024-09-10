Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

