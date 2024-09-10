LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.