LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

KRG stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

