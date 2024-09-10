LSV Asset Management Buys 71,460 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.82% of AXIS Capital worth $48,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,924,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,785,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of AXS opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

