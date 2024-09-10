LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 10.7 %

NYSE NX opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.