LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,130,168 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $52,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

