LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.41% of CNA Financial worth $51,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNA opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

