LSV Asset Management Has $23.18 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Kellanova worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 970,383 shares of company stock valued at $64,858,852. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $80.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

