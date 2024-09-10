LSV Asset Management Has $27.52 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $908.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $895.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $863.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

