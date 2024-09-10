LSV Asset Management Has $29.67 Million Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.72% of Guess? worth $29,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Guess? alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,910,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 90,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $4,029,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Guess?’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GES

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.