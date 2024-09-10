LSV Asset Management Has $31.30 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.