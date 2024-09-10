LSV Asset Management Has $33.94 Million Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

