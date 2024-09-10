LSV Asset Management Has $34.65 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $34,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

