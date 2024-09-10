LSV Asset Management Has $36.79 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

