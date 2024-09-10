LSV Asset Management Has $36.98 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.33% of Ingevity worth $36,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 809.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

