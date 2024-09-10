LSV Asset Management Has $37.40 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,090,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 366,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after purchasing an additional 881,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

