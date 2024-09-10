LSV Asset Management Has $42.56 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Crocs worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

