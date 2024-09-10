LSV Asset Management Has $47.84 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $47,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 188.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

