LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,419 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.21% of Employers worth $45,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,278,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 290,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Employers by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 131,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

