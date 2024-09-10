LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2,459.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,175 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $32,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

