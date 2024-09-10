LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. KeyCorp's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

