LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.36% of East West Bancorp worth $36,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,343.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

