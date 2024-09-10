LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 227,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

