LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.38% of First Busey worth $32,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Busey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Busey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Busey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

