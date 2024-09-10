LSV Asset Management Purchases 515,299 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.59% of Patterson Companies worth $33,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.