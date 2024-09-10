LSV Asset Management Purchases 75,293 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $43,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 979.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 681,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366,202 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $2,570,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.9 %

PRDO stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

