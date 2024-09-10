LSV Asset Management Purchases New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 437,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,873,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 206,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 106,059 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 141,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $609,184.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $609,184.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $632,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,389 shares of company stock worth $6,999,209 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.