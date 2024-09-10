LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.16% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $43,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

