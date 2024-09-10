LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.47% of American Assets Trust worth $47,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.