LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.79% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $23,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

AUB stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.