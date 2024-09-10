LSV Asset Management Sells 12,700 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.00% of Hope Bancorp worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $267,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOPE

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.